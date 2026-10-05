EBANX and NetEase Games Club have expanded local payment options for players across five Latin American markets.

EBANX and NetEase Games Club have partnered to add local payment methods for players purchasing game content in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Peru. The initial rollout combines local payment methods with existing credit and debit card options. The available options include Pix in Brazil, SPEI in Mexico, PagoEfectivo in Peru, and the Mercado Pago digital wallet across the region. NetEase Games Club is the official top-up destination for NetEase Games titles, while EBANX provides cross-border payment services for emerging markets.

Local payment methods broaden payment access

The partnership addresses differences in payment access across Latin American markets. According to data cited in the announcement, only one in four adults in the region has a credit card, while more than half of the population aged 15 and above has made a digital payment. Local payment methods therefore provide an alternative for consumers who do not have access to credit cards. Payment preferences vary across the three markets. In Brazil, Pix has approximately 170 million users, equivalent to 96% of the adult population, although around 60 million people do not have a credit card. Mexico has a lower credit-card penetration of 33%, while more than half of adults use SPEI. In Peru, credit-card access stands at 37%, compared with 64% of adults using PagoEfectivo.

EBANX also reported that its merchants have recorded revenue increases following the integration of local payment methods. The company said Pix integrations have generated increases of up to 37% within six months, while SPEI in Mexico and PagoEfectivo in Peru have produced increases of up to 46% and 19%, respectively, within the periods measured by EBANX.

Latin American gaming market continues to grow

The five markets included in the initial rollout are expected to generate USD 8.4 billion in video game revenues in 2026, based on Payment and Commerce Market Intelligence data analysed by EBANX. Brazil is projected to account for USD 3.8 billion of this total. The Latin American gaming market grew by 6.4% in 2025, according to Newzoo data, compared with growth of 4.2% in North America and 3.6% in Europe. The region has approximately 372.3 million gamers, with 69% of its online population playing games on at least one platform.

The partnership also reflects an accelerating movement of APAC companies expanding into Latin America. EBANX has an APAC headquarters in Singapore, an office in Shanghai, and serves global video game companies across more than 20 markets in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The company recorded 48% growth in total payment volume in 2025, with APAC merchants contributing to that expansion as they increased their presence in Latin American markets.