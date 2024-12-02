dLocal has partnered with Bolt to expand ride-sharing across emerging markets with cost-efficient and reliable local payment solutions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

In sectors such as ride-sharing, small payment inefficiencies reduce profitability. Entering new markets often means repeated integrations with fragmented systems, slowing growth, and rising costs. In emerging markets, where over half of digital transactions happen outside traditional cards, alternative payment methods (APMs) are essential to keep drivers active and rides moving. Additionally, the industry is expected to continue growing, reaching USD 3.16 billion in Africa and USD 26.02 billion in APAC by 2030. With this growth, scalable, localised payments become a demand.

By integrating with dLocal’s API, Bolt reduces complexity and operational overhead while expanding payment coverage across regions. Currently, Bolt processes payments locally in important African markets (Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa) and Latin American markets (Paraguay and Mexico), with payment methods including cards and APMs such as Infonet. In Asia, its presence in Thailand and Malaysia, with local methods like Touch 'n Go, serves as a foundation for broader expansion ahead.

Additionally, with one integration, local payment methods, and operational support, dLocal supports Bolt in optimising its goal to offer accessible mobility. For riders, this collaboration provides secure payment methods, and for drivers, quick and convenient wallet top-ups.

dLocal joined the Fireblock Network for Payments

In September 2025, dLocal announced that it had entered the Fireblock Network for Payments to optimise fiat-stablecoin rails in emerging markets. By joining the Fireblocks Network for Payments, dLocal aimed to improve how institutions accessed liquidity providers and on/off-ramped with over 2,400 participants. Fireblocks, an enterprise platform for secure digital asset custody, settlement, trading operations, and stablecoin payments, operated as one of the largest digital asset ecosystems.