DCS DeCard, the card and payments infrastructure platform of DCS Group, has become a Mastercard issuer in Hong Kong. Building on this status, the company has launched DeCard Business Account, a corporate card and spend management solution that allows mid-market and enterprise businesses to issue Mastercard corporate cards and manage company spending from a single platform. The product is available initially in Hong Kong.

USD corporate cards with one platform for spending

DeCard Business Account is designed to support both employee and operational expenditure. Businesses can use it to manage expenses, billing, invoices, and statements across use cases including business travel, employee spending, advertising, media buying, and procurement. At launch, the platform offers USD-denominated corporate cards funded in USD, giving businesses a single USD balance that can be used for spending wherever Mastercard is accepted.

George Jiang, Head of DCS DeCard, said becoming a Mastercard issuer in Hong Kong allows the company to expand its card issuing capabilities and offer new solutions directly to businesses. He added that DeCard Business Account brings cards and spend management together on one platform, and that Mastercard has been a long-standing partner of the company. He described the launch as the start of a broader financial platform for businesses.

From card infrastructure to a business platform

The launch extends DCS DeCard's business from providing the infrastructure behind card programmes to offering a platform that companies use directly. Its Cards-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering continues to serve partners that want to build and run their own card programmes, while DeCard Business Account gives mid-market and enterprise firms a ready-made option. This allows DCS DeCard to serve businesses directly as well as through partners. DCS Group has more than 50 years of experience in payments.

DCS DeCard plans to take DeCard Business Account into additional markets and to add treasury account management, with the longer-term aim of bringing corporate spending and treasury management into one platform. Helena Chen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Hong Kong and Macau, at Mastercard, said companies operating across borders need efficient and secure payment solutions that give their teams greater visibility and control over spending.