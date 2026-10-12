Crossmint, a multi-rail payment infrastructure platform, has introduced Agent Commerce Toolkit, a developer product that handles the full agent purchase flow, from saving a payment card to completing checkout, through a single integration. The toolkit is live and self-serve, and the company has also released an open-source reference app for developers.

A fragmented agent payments stack

According to Crossmint, enabling an AI agent to make payments currently requires developers to combine several vendors: typically a card vault, a wallet, a browser automation tool and separate integrations with individual card network programmes. When a transaction fails within such a setup, identifying the point of failure can be difficult.

The company describes several layers of complexity. Card data must be held in a PCI-compliant vault, and developers still need to build card collection and a way of using cards at checkout without exposing card numbers to the agent. Network agent programmes such as Visa Intelligent Commerce and Mastercard Agent Pay issue tokenised credentials, but only for certain cards, and each has its own integration and onboarding process. Many payment wallets also redirect users to third-party apps and require separate accounts, which Crossmint links to user drop-off. On the merchant side, APIs and agentic commerce protocols offer reliable checkout only at participating stores. Browser automation can reach any site, but logins, pop-ups and bot checks frequently disrupt it, and each attempt is costly to run.

Alfonso Gómez-Jordana Mañas, Co-Founder at Crossmint, noted that demand is growing for agents to move from recommending purchases to making them, adding that developers should not need four vendors to achieve this.

How the toolkit works

Card entry renders in the developer’s own interface and is sent directly to a PCI-compliant vault. The developer’s servers receive only a token, which keeps them out of PCI scope, and users add cards and approve purchases without leaving the agent’s app.

Where a card is eligible, the toolkit uses tokenised credentials from Visa Intelligent Commerce and Mastercard Agent Pay. These function as scoped virtual cards with expiry dates and spending limits, allowing users to control what each agent can spend. For ineligible cards, the purchase is completed from the vault.

At checkout, agents submit requests in plain language and the toolkit manages the exchange with the merchant. For each transaction, it selects a checkout path based on availability, reliability and cost, using embedded options such as Shop Pay, agentic commerce protocols such as Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), or browser automation where neither is available. Developers do not integrate each protocol separately, and merchants are not required to add agent support.

Developer access and implications

Integration is built around AI coding tools. Developers point a tool such as Claude Code or Cursor to Crossmint’s documentation and describe what they want to build; the coding agent then installs the SDK and adds card collection and checkout. Test cards are available for sandbox testing. The open-source reference app on GitHub demonstrates the complete flow, including live purchases at real merchants, and can be forked and customised.

The launch positions Crossmint as an orchestration layer across card network agent programmes, merchant-side protocols and browser-based checkout, consolidating functions that developers would otherwise source from multiple providers.