Corpay and Mastercard expand cross-border payments

Corpay and Mastercard have expanded their partnership to provide near real-time cross-border payments in 22 additional markets.

These markets are located in regions such as Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The move was outlined during the Sibos 2025 event in Frankfurt, Germany and builds on more than a decade of collaboration between the two companies.

The initiative leverages Mastercard Move, the company’s money movement portfolio, which spans more than 200 countries and territories and supports over 150 currencies. By expanding into new regions, the two firms aim to offer financial institutions and businesses faster settlement, trackable transfers, and greater transparency around fees and delivery times.

Growing demand for faster cross-border transfers

According to the official press release, global demand for international payments continues to rise, with transaction volumes projected to exceed USD 250 trillion by 2027. Trade, remittances and business disbursements are among the primary drivers of this growth. Company representatives from Mastercard noted that the wider coverage allows institutions to improve operational efficiency while extending services to new client bases.

Officials from Corpay said the arrangement enhances the speed and affordability of payments, while also supporting small and mid-sized businesses looking to expand internationally. Both companies presented the agreement as part of a longer-term strategy to strengthen their role in global money movement.

This announcement follows an April 2025 arrangement making Corpay the exclusive provider of large-ticket cross-border payments and currency risk management services for Mastercard’s financial institution partners. That earlier agreement also extended Mastercard Move’s services to Corpay’s small and medium-sized clients.

Mastercard Move enables transfers to a variety of endpoints, including bank accounts, cards, cash and digital wallets. The system is designed to reach over 95% of the world’s banked population, providing institutions with more options in how they manage cross-border transactions.