TrustPay rebrands as finby

TrustPay, a provider of acquiring services and online payment solutions in Europe, has rebranded as finby.

The update follows securing an additional financial institution licence, further strengthening the company’s strategic position across the European payment landscape. The Maltese licence allows finby to improve its operational capabilities and broaden its market access, leading to further developments and growth.

TrustPay’s rebrand into finby

Founded in 2009, finby, formerly TrustPay, acts as a partner for online businesses navigating cross-border payments, with a strong focus on the European market. It specialises in supporting international ecommerce across the region, offering tailored acquiring services and local payment methods adapted to each market.

The company mentions that the rebrand marks a key step in its strategy, as its new identity reflects clarity and adaptability, values that fuel its growth. Securing a license in Malta further strengthens its ability to better serve its European clients. These initiatives position finby to better navigate the future of payments with optimised focus.

According to the company, the new identity symbolises its commitment to staying ahead in the dynamic world of digital payments as it aims to offer faster, smarter, and more intuitive solutions tailored to its clients’ ever-evolving needs and demands, while also staying compliant with European and domestic regulatory requirements.

Although the brand is new, the company mentioned that its dedication to strong partnerships and quality service remains unchanged. The transition from TrustPay to finby is complete, and the company’s new goal is to continue to scale its presence in Europe. Its new name and expanded capabilities allow finby to better support merchants and partners as digital payments continue to become more and more prevalent as time goes on.

For more information about TrustPay, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.