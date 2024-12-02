US-based checkout, identity, and payments platform Bolt has announced the rollout of its all-in-one SuperApp, merging finance, crypto, and rewards in a single solution.

With the newly launched app, which is available on both Android and iOS, Bolt aims to bridge the fiat-crypto gap and provide users with a unified way to shop, spend, save, earn, and invest. The SuperApp’s offering includes crypto trading, peer-to-peer transfers, digital banking, and commerce, all in a single integrated platform. Through this, Bolt intends to mitigate the need for multiple, standalone apps.

Potential benefits and features

According to Bolt, its SuperApp is set to deliver seven main features, such as:

Unified financial hub, which allows fiat and crypto transactions management, peer-to-peer payments, and direct deposits, as well as instant virtual debit card issuance;

Advanced card controls, with users being able to lock or unlock their card and view card details from a single interface. Also, they can benefit from dual-rail transaction support for fiat and crypto (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, and USDC, among others), as well as debit and credit functionality;

Crypto trading on over 40 major cryptocurrencies, with low fees and spread on each transaction;

Flexible rewards, with base rewards being applied automatically to everyday spending categories. Personalized Boosts and SuperBoosts enable users to improve rewards across restaurants, travel, groceries, transit, and fuel;

AI-enabled personalised shopping;

Peer-to-peer payments, allowing customers to instantly send and receive money within the app, as well as to track payments in real-time with status updates for every transaction;

AI-enabled commerce, with the integrated shopping and spending interface optimising commerce, payments, and tracking in a simplified experience.

Furthermore, Bolt mentions that upcoming updates are set to include AI trading tools that support users in making data-driven, risk-adjusted decisions. Currently, the SuperApp is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for users to download.

Additionally, banking services in the app are offered by Midland States Bank, Member FDIC and the crypto infrastructure is enabled by Zero Hash, in turn ensuring stability, transparency, and regulatory compliance. Crypto trading is available in all US states, except New York.