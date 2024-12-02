Finastra has unveiled its Intelligent Routing Module at Sibos 2025, a payment routing tool designed to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and support cross-border transactions.

The solution applies algorithmic decision-making to choose the most suitable route for payments, taking into account costs, speed, available schemes, and compliance with regulations. The module can be implemented as part of the company’s Global PAYplus system or used on its own. Its functions include managing high-value cross-border transactions by identifying the most efficient correspondent banking chains, as well as supporting mass and instant payments. Finastra representatives explained that the aim is to increase efficiency and reduce operational costs for banks while raising the proportion of straight-through processing.

Routing payments across multiple channels

The technology operates through microservices and open APIs, allowing it to integrate with a variety of existing systems, including payment engines and order management platforms. By doing so, institutions can avoid the need for full-scale system replacements while still gaining improved routing options. According to company officials, the system can also be embedded into payment initiation channels and orchestration systems.

Industry analysts cited by the official press release noted that routing intelligence is becoming more important as payment infrastructure grows more complex. They pointed out that competition in payments is no longer determined solely by cost, but also by how much flexibility and transparency institutions can provide.

Finastra positions the Intelligent Routing Module as part of its wider Global Payments Framework. This approach combines configurable business rules with API connectivity and machine learning to adapt payment flows to institutional and regulatory needs.

The company states that its long-standing experience in processing transactions for large financial institutions highlights the new module, which is designed to support modernisation efforts without requiring large-scale overhauls.