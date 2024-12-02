Groq has announced its partnership with Paytm in order to deliver real-time AI for payments and platform intelligence in the region of India.

Following this announcement, the partnership between Groq and Paytm will focus on bringing fast, intelligent, and low-cost AI to its platform, as well as to further develop India’s digital economy through the process of making inference available to builders and businesses at a national scale.

In addition, by integrating its purpose-built LPU, Paytm will have the possibility to deliver faster, safer, and more cost-effective inference than traditional GPU systems. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.

The focus of the Groq x Paytm partnership

According to the official press release, the collaboration will support Paytm’s ongoing work in the process of building high-performance AI models that optimise transaction processing, risk assessment, fraud detection, and customer engagement across its platform. At the same time, with the use of Groq’s suite of solutions and experience, Paytm will further improve the performance, reliability, and responsiveness of its digital ecosystem, enabling real-time insights, faster transaction experiences, as well as smarter customer interactions.

Furthermore, Payth has already been optimising AI capabilities in order to make payments faster, more reliable, and deeply intelligent. With this in mind, the collaboration with Groq is expected to strengthen its technology foundation by enabling real-time AI inference at scale. Moreover, it marks an important step in the company’s strategy to build a secure and efficient AI-driven payment and financial services platform for customers and partners in the region of India.