Visa has launched Intelligent Authorization, a capability on the Visa Acceptance Platform enabling acquirers to modernise payment processing via a single API.

Following this announcement, Visa has introduced Visa Intelligent Authorization, a new capability on the Visa Acceptance Platform designed to allow acquirers, including banks and financial institutions that process payments on behalf of merchants, to modernise their payment processing infrastructure through a single API integration.

The product aims to address a structural challenge in payments infrastructure: legacy authorisation systems were built for earlier transaction volumes and data formats, and can struggle to keep pace with the complexity of modern digital commerce. This can result in false declines, higher operational costs, and barriers to supporting newer payment methods.

Single integration, multi-network processing

According to the official press release, Visa Intelligent Authorization was developed in order to enable transaction processing across major card networks through one integration point, removing the need for costly infrastructure rebuilds. The system is built on a machine learning engine that analyses transaction data in real time to optimise routing decisions based on network rules, industry programmes, and regional regulations. In addition, it also includes a centralised portal with an analytics dashboard to support oversight, settlement, and regulatory compliance, and delivers instant risk alerts, as it can function either as a primary processor for an acquirer or as a complementary layer to extend existing capabilities.

The launch comes as payment flows grow more varied and data-intensive. Digital wallets, stablecoins, and emerging transaction models, including agentic commerce, in which AI systems execute purchases on behalf of consumers, are placing new demands on authorisation infrastructure. These models require systems capable of processing richer data sets in real time, at greater scale and with higher reliability. Visa cited research conducted by YouGov, commissioned by Visa, indicating that 74% of consumers across Asia Pacific already use AI-powered tools as part of their shopping journey. The company positions this as evidence that the speed, frequency, and data intensity of payment interactions is increasing, further exposing the limitations of legacy systems.

Visa Intelligent Authorization is currently available to eligible acquirers as part of the Visa Acceptance Platform. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.