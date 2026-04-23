ClearBank, a UK-based real-time clearing and embedded banking provider, has announced a partnership with Tazapay, a Singapore-headquartered cross-border payments infrastructure provider.

The partnership makes Tazapay ClearBank's first Singaporean client and fifth non-resident, Asia-headquartered client to onboard in 2026, reflecting growing demand from regulated payments companies in Asia for UK and European clearing access.

Through the collaboration, ClearBank will provide Tazapay with access to its UK and European payment rails, enabling real-time settlement and compliant fiat interoperability for Tazapay's clients across European corridors. The integration connects ClearBank's cloud-native clearing infrastructure directly into Tazapay's single-API global payments platform.

Tazapay's global footprint and expansion trajectory

Tazapay serves merchants and platforms in more than 170 countries, supports over 80 local payment methods, and provides multicurrency virtual accounts and local payouts in over 100 markets. The company processes billions of dollars in annual payment volume and has reported triple-digit year-on-year growth. Its existing regulatory licences cover Singapore, the US, Canada, and Australia, with further approvals underway across Europe, the UAE, and Hong Kong.

Furthermore, the ClearBank partnership supports Tazapay's European expansion by providing bank-grade clearing infrastructure without requiring Tazapay to build separate direct integrations with individual European payment schemes.

Commenting on the news, Mark Fairless, CEO of ClearBank, said the partnership creates new opportunities to support a business with a rapidly expanding international presence and reflects ClearBank's growing reputation among leading Asian businesses. Adding to this, Rahul Shinghal, CEO and Co-Founder of Tazapay, noted that ClearBank's instant payment capabilities, scheme access, and bank-grade reliability made it the ideal partner for this expansion step.

Recently, YeePay selected ClearBank as its safeguarding bank provider in the UK and Europe, assisting in its EMI licence application processes with the FCA and De Nederlandsche Bank. Shortly before, ClearBank also positioned itself among the first Dutch credit institutions to complete a MiCAR notification, gaining CASP status from the AFM.