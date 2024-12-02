ClearBank Europe has received confirmation from the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) to operate as a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the EU Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), becoming one of the first credit institution in the Netherlands to complete a notification under that framework. The development marks the bank's formal entry into digital asset services within a regulated European banking environment.

Stablecoin access via Circle's Mint platform

As a licensed CASP, ClearBank Europe will deploy Circle's Mint platform to give clients access to two stablecoins: EURC (Euro Coin), pegged to the EUR, and USDC (USD Coin), pegged to the USD. The platform will allow clients operating in Europe to convert between traditional fiat currencies and digital assets within a regulated environment, with the stated aim of supporting faster and more cost-efficient cross-border transactions and settlement across the region.

MiCAR, which applies across EU member states, establishes a harmonised regulatory framework for crypto-asset services, including requirements for authorisation, conduct of business, and consumer protection. ClearBank Europe's completion of the notification process positions it as one of the first banking institutions to use the regulation as a basis for extending into digital clearing services, rather than operating these activities outside the conventional banking perimeter.

Group strategy and the UK market

The Netherlands launch forms part of a broader group-level digital assets strategy, with ClearBank pursuing parallel initiatives across jurisdictions in line with local regulatory frameworks. In the UK, the group had previously announced a deepened partnership with Coinbase to support a savings account offering through a digital assets exchange, with eligible customer deposits covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). While distinct in structure, both initiatives reflect the group's stated approach of connecting traditional banking infrastructure with digital asset ecosystems.

The Netherlands-based entity's CASP authorisation represents the first major step in what the group describes as a digital clearing capability rollout. By anchoring stablecoin access within a licenced credit institution, rather than through a standalone crypto firm, ClearBank Europe is positioning regulated banking infrastructure as a conduit for digital asset settlement, a model that may carry relevance for institutional clients seeking compliant access to on-chain liquidity.

The bank's chief executive noted that operating as a CASP under MiCAR enables digital asset capabilities to be brought into a regulated clearing environment, and described stablecoin access as enabling new ways to move value across borders.