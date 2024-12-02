Clear Junction has expanded its multi-currency SWIFT service with outbound payments, named accounts, and integrated FX conversion.

The expanded service enables regulated financial institutions to manage international SWIFT funding alongside EU and UK domestic payouts through a single infrastructure provider.

The update builds on the company's initial multi-currency SWIFT launch in November 2025, which supported incoming SWIFT payments only. The latest release introduces full two-way SWIFT connectivity across 11 currencies, broadening the scope of what institutions can execute within a single integration.

Consolidating international and domestic payment flows

Clear Junction already provides regulated banks, fintechs, and remittance providers with access to domestic payment rails across the UK and Europe, including SEPA and Faster Payments. The expanded SWIFT capabilities are expected to allow clients to combine international funding with domestic payout distribution under one provider, removing the need to manage separate relationships for cross-border and local settlement.

Previously, many institutions maintained distinct partnerships for EU and UK domestic rails and international SWIFT transfers. Consolidating these flows aims to streamline treasury management, simplify reconciliation, and reduce operational complexity across global remittance corridors. In addition, financial institutions will now be able to prefund accounts from international banking partners and send outbound SWIFT payments to jurisdictions outside the UK and EU, supporting payout obligations across both P2P and B2B remittance flows.

Demand for the expanded service has been particularly pronounced among financial institutions based in Asia, specifically in Singapore and Hong Kong, where firms commonly fund into Europe or the UK via SWIFT before distributing payouts through SEPA or Faster Payments. Managing both stages within the same infrastructure is intended to reduce settlement times and simplify reconciliation.

The addition of named accounts also addresses a specific operational requirement in card acquiring. Settlement frameworks in that segment often require funds to be transferred into accounts held in the institution's own name, and the named account structure supports this while also aiming to improve transparency in treasury processes.

A company official noted that institutions have historically had to connect multiple partners to handle cross-border funding and domestic payouts, adding operational layers that slow settlement across key corridors. Moreover, the combined offering is positioned to give institutions optimised visibility over funds and support faster, more reliable payout execution for their customers.