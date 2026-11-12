Checkout.com has partnered with online survey and forms platform SurveyMonkey to strengthen its payment performance and improve the recovery of failed subscription payments. Under the agreement, Checkout.com will act as SurveyMonkey's payment acquirer in key markets, including the US, the UK, Europe, Canada, and Australia. SurveyMonkey sells its survey and forms products through subscription plans for individuals, teams, and enterprises.

Reducing involuntary subscription churn

SurveyMonkey relies on recurring subscription payments, where failed transactions can disrupt customer access and lead to involuntary churn. Using Checkout.com's global platform, which includes payment orchestration and AI-based network insights, SurveyMonkey aims to improve authorisation rates, manage payment failures more effectively, and optimise subscription recovery across its markets.

Meera Vaidyanathan, Chief Product Officer at SurveyMonkey, said organisations rely on SurveyMonkey to turn feedback into decisions, so uninterrupted access to the platform is critical. She added that the company chose Checkout.com for its global payment performance and its ability to optimise subscription recovery at scale, and that the partnership will improve outcomes when payments fail and build a more resilient foundation for future growth.

Supporting international growth

Antoine Nougué, Chief Revenue Officer at Checkout.com, said SurveyMonkey is used by hundreds of thousands of organisations to turn questions into insight, and that Checkout.com is proud to support the company as it grows internationally. He added that Checkout.com will work closely with SurveyMonkey's team to support its next phase of growth and deliver a reliable subscription experience for customers in the US and Canada, as well as in other markets.

SurveyMonkey says it is used by 95% of Fortune 500 companies and processes answers to more than 20 million questions every day. For subscription businesses operating across several markets, authorisation rates and retry strategies for failed recurring payments directly affect revenue retention, which is why payment providers have been adding recovery and optimisation tools to their offerings.