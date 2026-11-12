Crypto exchange Kraken has launched recurring ACH deposits for customers in the US. Customers can set a fixed amount to move automatically from a linked bank account into their Kraken account balance on a daily, weekly, fortnightly, or monthly schedule. The feature is available in USD on web and mobile to US customers, excluding those in Maine and New York.

Scheduled funding through Plaid-linked accounts

Deposits are funded by ACH from a bank account linked through Plaid, and Kraken does not charge a fee on the deposit. No assets are bought automatically when a deposit arrives; the money is added to the customer's account balance. Funds are available to invest as soon as they arrive and can be withdrawn after seven days.

Customers choose the amount, frequency, and start date, and can pause, edit, resume, rename, or cancel a schedule at any time. To stop an upcoming deposit, they must cancel at least three business days before the scheduled date. A schedule view shows the next deposit date, the total deposited, and recent deposits, and Kraken sends email and push notifications when a deposit succeeds or fails.

Expanding Kraken's US fiat services

The launch adds to Kraken's work on payment services in the US. In March 2026, Kraken Financial, the company's Wyoming-chartered bank, obtained a Federal Reserve master account, giving it direct access to the Federal Reserve's payment infrastructure. Kraken Financial operates on a full-reserve basis as a Special Purpose Depository Institution.

In August 2026, Kraken also integrated with Mesh to let users deposit crypto directly from other exchange accounts without copying wallet addresses. Recurring deposits apply the same approach to fiat funding, allowing customers to align deposits with payday instead of initiating each transfer manually. To set up a schedule, customers select a frequency and start date on the Add money screen, choose their linked bank account, and accept a standing authorisation.