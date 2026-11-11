Singapore-based digital financial platform Elephants has selected issuer processing provider Thredd to power its upcoming Elephants Reserve Mastercard business debit card programme. Thredd will provide the processing infrastructure for the cards, which businesses will be able to use for spending across markets through Mastercard's acceptance network. The programme is currently open for waitlist registrations ahead of its launch.

Cards within a business finance platform

Elephants offer businesses a single platform for managing corporate spending, cross-border payments, foreign exchange, and day-to-day financial operations. The platform combines multi-currency accounts, corporate cards, international transfers, and AI-based financial insights for companies operating in several markets. Elephants says its aim is to make managing business finances simpler and more connected, so that companies do not need separate providers for accounts, cards, and transfers.

Thredd's technology supports real-time transaction processing, card controls, fraud and risk management, and 3-D Secure (3DS) authentication. Damien Gough, Head of APAC at Thredd, said businesses need financial tools that keep pace with how they operate as they expand across markets, and that Thredd is supporting Elephants in delivering a secure and scalable card programme as it prepares to launch. He added that Elephants brings together the capability’s businesses need to manage their finances more effectively.

Thredd's growing APAC presence

Jonathan Low, CEO of Elephants, said businesses should not have to use several platforms to manage their money, and that Elephants Reserve is designed to combine everyday business spending with additional member privileges. He added that the partnership brings card processing and payment capabilities into the Elephants platform, giving customers more flexibility and control.

The deal adds to Thredd's work with fintechs offering B2B payment services in Asia-Pacific and other regions. In July 2026, Thredd expanded its partnership with Pliant to support a commercial credit programme in the US. Thredd says the Elephants partnership strengthens its presence in Asia-Pacific, where it supports fintechs building B2B payment services.