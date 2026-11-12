BanCoppel has integrated bill payments and mobile phone top-ups into its banking app through a partnership with payments infrastructure provider tapi.

The feature, launched in November 2026, is available to the 14 million people who, according to BanCoppel, use its app each month. Customers can pay electricity, water, telephone, and internet bills, as well as top up mobile phones, using their BanCoppel account balance. They select the service, enter the reference or customer number, check the amount, and authorise the payment in the app, without downloading another platform or registering separately.

A gradual rollout

The service runs on tapi’s network and launches with an initial set of payment options, which the companies plan to expand over time. BanCoppel is part of Grupo Coppel and has extended unsecured credit to customers without a previous credit history, giving millions of retail customers access to formal financial services.

Sergio del Valle, Director of Retail Banking at Mexican bank BanCoppel, said the feature aims to reduce the trips and in-person visits some customers make to pay bills or top up their phones. Bringing these payments into the app allows customers to complete them from their existing account rather than at a branch or payment point.

Moving cash payments to digital channels

Kevin Litvin, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of tapi, said the integration aims to shift payments currently made in cash or at bank branches to digital channels. He added that the offering will start with a limited range of services and be expanded later.

According to tapi, its infrastructure connects more than 20,000 service providers and 70,000 physical locations across Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Peru, and processes more than 300 million transactions a year. The company is connected to more than 20 financial institutions in Mexico, offering access to around 300 services through banking apps, and other Mexican institutions using its infrastructure for bill payments include Hey Banco, Banco Dondé, and Klar.