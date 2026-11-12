NewsPayments

Lumepay discloses USD 6 mln pre-seed for African cross-border payments

CP

Claudia Pincovski

12 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
cross-border paymentsstablecoinsB2B paymentsfintech funding
Countries:
South Africa

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