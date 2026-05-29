Checkout.com has become a direct scheme member and official partner of BLIK, Poland's mobile payment system, expanding its European local payment offering.

BLIK operates through a six-digit code generated within a user's banking app, which is entered at checkout and confirmed in-app. Direct scheme membership allows Checkout.com to offer merchants access to BLIK without intermediary processing, with implications for pricing and transaction reliability.

Recurring payments and expanding use cases

According to the official press release, the integration also covers BLIK's recurring payments functionality, which began rolling out across Polish banks in 2026. This capability enables subscription-based billing, utility payments, and other repeat-transaction models, use cases that extend BLIK's utility beyond one-off retail purchases and into longer-term merchant relationships.

Matthieu Barral, Head of Global Partnerships at Checkout.com noted that the integration is driven by merchant demand and usage patterns in Poland, describing BLIK as central to the country's digital economy, and citing improved economics and reliability as key outcomes of the direct connection.

Broader European payment method strategy

The BLIK partnership forms part of a wider push by Checkout.com to expand its local payment method coverage across Europe. BLIK joins Twint, Swish, and Vipps MobilePay as recent additions to the company's European network.

The company states that each integration is guided by a combination of customer behaviour, merchant demand, market trends, and performance data. Poland and the broader Central European region represent a growing area of focus for international payment providers, given the scale of BLIK's domestic adoption and the continued expansion of cross-border e-commerce into the region.

For merchants operating across Europe, access to locally preferred payment methods remains a material factor in checkout conversion, particularly in markets where card-based flows are not the default consumer preference. Poland fits that profile, with BLIK having become the predominant digital payment method for online and in-app transactions among the country's banking customers.