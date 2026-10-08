NewsPayments

CDP Venture Capital backs TrueLayer with EUR 23 mln investment

CP

Claudia Pincovski

08 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
Pay By BankOpen Bankingfundingaccount-to-account payments
Countries:
United KingdomItalyEurope

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