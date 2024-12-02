Carrefour integrates grocery shopping into ChatGPT

Carrefour has become the first major European retailer to integrate its full product range directly into the ChatGPT interface.

The integration enables users to request meal ideas, filter products by dietary requirements, check availability, and build a shopping basket in real time. Once assembled, the basket is transferred to Carrefour's website for payment and delivery. The retailer has cited France's estimated 26 million ChatGPT users as the primary addressable audience for the service.

Furthermore, Carrefour’s integration allows users to carry out key grocery shopping tasks without leaving the ChatGPT interface. The system also supports natural language queries.

Part of a broader AI retail strategy

The ChatGPT integration builds on several years of AI-focused development at Carrefour. In 2023, the retailer launched Hopla, a chatbot on its ecommerce platform designed to generate shopping baskets based on budget or dietary inputs. This tool was subsequently upgraded to Hopla+, which incorporates customer purchase history to refine product recommendations.

Moreover, in early 2026, Carrefour also backed the Universal Commerce Protocol, an open standard developed by Google intended to enable interoperability between AI agents and retail systems, facilitating data exchange across platforms.

AI was outlined as a central element of Carrefour's long-term roadmap during the Carrefour 2030 strategy presentation in February 2026, with a company official citing AI's role in accelerating both operational efficiency and customer engagement.

Implications for conversational commerce

The move reflects growing interest among retailers in embedding their services within widely used third-party digital platforms, rather than relying solely on proprietary applications. The approach aligns with the broader concept of conversational commerce, in which generative AI tools serve as the primary interface for product discovery and purchase initiation.

As generative AI platforms expand their user base across Europe, partnerships between major retailers and AI providers are expected to increase. Carrefour's deployment may serve as a reference point for similar integrations in European and global markets.