CarParts.com has added Klarna’s full range of payment options at checkout, letting US drivers pay in full, in four instalments, or with financing.

Nasdaq-listed CarParts.com, a US online retailer of automotive parts and accessories, has made Klarna available to customers across its catalogue of more than 1.5 million products. The company, which has operated for more than 30 years, runs a nationwide, company-operated distribution network and a portfolio of brands that includes JC Whitney. Customers can now access all of Klarna’s payment options through a single integration at checkout.

Payment options matched to repair costs

Shoppers can pay in full for everyday items such as wiper blades or brake pads, split the cost of parts such as a bumper cover or headlights into four interest-free payments, or spread the cost of larger repairs, such as a catalytic converter or transmission, over time with financing. Since purchases on the site range from routine maintenance items to major repair parts, customers can choose a payment option based on the size and urgency of each purchase.

Sarah Kocina, Head of Go-to-Market Partnerships, North America at Klarna, stated that CarParts.com shows how simple Klarna wants working with merchants to be. According to Kocina, a single integration gives the retailer’s customers the full range of Klarna payment options, so that drivers can choose what fits each purchase, whether a quick fix or a major repair, a setup Klarna aims to offer every merchant.

Klarna’s US retail partnerships

Michael Huffaker, COO of CarParts.com, stated that the retailer wants every visit to be as straightforward as possible, from finding the right part to paying for it. According to Huffaker, Klarna’s payment options give customers more control over how they pay for vehicle maintenance, the integration was simple to complete, and the company has already seen that shoppers value having these choices at checkout.

Klarna has more than 120 million active users worldwide, processes 3.8 million transactions a day, and works with more than 1.2 million retailers. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in stores, and through Apple Pay and Google Pay, and the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. CarParts.com joins other Klarna retail partners, including camera retailer Adorama in the US and Lands’ End, whose partnership with Klarna has expanded from the US to four European markets.