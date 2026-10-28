The solution targets repeat A2A transactions, with the aim of helping online businesses convert first-time buyers into returning customers.

According to the company, Brite Pass was developed in order to reduce checkout completion time by 50% and achieves a recognition rate above 90% for returning user sessions. It does this by removing several steps consumers typically face when paying by bank, including manual IBAN entry, bank selection, and account eligibility checks. Recognition relies on a combination of API data and device matching.

How Brite Pass works

The process has three stages. First, a consumer completes a Pay by Bank transaction and chooses to be remembered. Brite Pass then maps the consumer’s identity using API data, such as customer ID and email address, alongside tamper-proof device identifiers. On subsequent purchases, the consumer’s preferred bank account is pre-selected automatically, either at the same merchant’s checkout or at any other Brite-enabled merchant.

Because of this network-wide element, recognition is not confined to a single merchant relationship. A consumer who opts in with one participating merchant can be identified at checkout with others in the Brite network, so the product’s reach is tied to the number of Brite-enabled merchants.

The company states that the solution identifies returning buyers without storing sensitive data. It also says the solution adheres to bank-grade security standards and does not cache passwords or login credentials.

In addition, the launch focuses on the multi-step bank redirections that form part of many Pay by Bank journeys. George Parks Davie, VP of Product at Brite Payments, said that replacing these redirections with pre-selected account recognition removes the primary drivers of cart abandonment in Pay by Bank flows.

For merchants, the proposition centres on repeat purchases. A shorter return journey is intended to support conversion among customers who have already completed one Pay by Bank transaction, an area where A2A payment methods compete with stored-credential checkout options.

One-touch payments planned

Brite Payments has also confirmed that one-touch payments will be added to Brite Pass in an upcoming release. The feature will allow consumers to initiate payments in a single step using Face ID, fingerprint biometrics, or passkeys. The announcement did not give a release date.

Once introduced, the feature would extend Brite Pass from account pre-selection to payment initiation, bringing biometric and passkey authentication into the returning user journey.