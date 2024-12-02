botim money has announced its partnership with TerraPay to expand cross-border remittance capabilities into the world with a focus on African markets.

Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to enable botim money users to send funds through the use of direct bank transfers and instant mobile wallet payouts, supported by TerraPay’s global payments network.

In addition, a core feature of the integration is represented by real-time validation (across most payout countries), which is expected to verify recipient details before transfer initiation and improve delivery and success rates.

Enabling faster, more secure cross-border transfers across the globe

According to the official press release, for botim money’s remittance customers in the UAE region, the collaboration was designed in order to make the process of sending money to the world faster, more transparent, and more affordable. At the same time, through this partnership, botim money’s initial focus corridors will include Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, and Egypt, where mobile wallets play a central and important role in manner in which recipients receive funds.

Furthermore, as remittance flows into Africa continue to grow, efficient, and dependable payment infrastructure has become increasingly important. In 2024, remittance inflows to Africa reached an estimated USD 96.4 billion accounting for around 5.2% of the region’s GDP1. With this in mind, through the process of integrating TerraPay’s global payments infrastructure, botim money is expected to expand reliable remittance access, while also supporting financial inclusion in markets with limited traditional banking.

The partnership is expected to also give TerraPay access to botim money’s UAE user base, while the live integration will enable users to send funds across the world with improved reliability and ease. In addition, the initiative is set to strengthen botim’s remittance infrastructure across the world, especially in key African corridors through real-time validation and broader payout coverage, as well as improving success rates and delivery. For customers, this strategy means faster payouts with more confidence that their money reaches the intended recipient.

