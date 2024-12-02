Payoneer has announced the expansion of its global payment platform with new collection capabilities in Indonesia, as well as optimised local collection services in Mexico.

Following this announcement, the US-based financial technology company will focus on enabling customers to receive funds from local buyers and ecommerce platforms in these markets.

The expansion builds on Payoneer's existing local collection infrastructure across the regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company, which serves small and medium-sized businesses in several countries and territories, developed these capabilities in partnership with local providers.

Strategic market positioning

According to the official press release, Indonesia represents a large ecommerce market in Southeast Asia, accounting for multiple online business volume within the Association of Southeast Asian nations bloc. With the expansion in this new market, the collection capabilities aim to allow businesses to collect funds directly from local marketplaces and businesses in Indonesia, as well as providing control over foreign exchange management and access to the trade corridor.

Furthermore, Payoneer's expanded Mexican MXN collection services were developed in order to give customers and users the possibility to collect funds across multiple channels, including major ecommerce marketplaces such as Amazon Mexico, Walmart, Mercado Libre, and Shopee. At the same time, the optimised services aim to reduce friction for global sellers that are entering the market whilst supporting shifting international demand.

The Mexican and Indonesian local collection services are expected to be rolled out to Payoneer customers around the world. Moreover, through 2026, the company aims to further expand local collection capabilities in high-growth markets across Latin America and Asia Pacific. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.