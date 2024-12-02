Expedia Group and Affirm have deepened their strategic collaboration, positioning the latter as the exclusive provider of BNPL services for lodging and packages across Expedia’s brands in the US.

The brands for which Affirm will act as the exclusive BNPL instalment payment methods provider include Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. In the upcoming weeks, the company’s solutions will also be available to Canadian travellers on specific properties.

Travel booking made easy

With this expanded, multi-year partnership, eligible travellers shopping for hotels and packages on Expedia, and properties on Hotels.com and Vrbo will benefit from real-time approval decisions and can select from customised monthly payment plans up to 24 months. When it comes to the US, eligible travellers can access 0% APR offers on three- or six-month plans. Affirm does not impose compounding interest and late fees, with users seeing their terms upfront.

Furthermore, Expedia Group intends to continue to optimise how individuals plan their trips, with the company working on implementing AI to support travellers in discovering destinations and creating itineraries. Affirm aims to contribute to Expedia Group’s development strategy and support the company in its expansion. As mentioned by Pat Suh, SVP of Revenue at Affirm, with Expedia Group continuing to improve how people plan travel experiences, the company intends to centre its efforts on ensuring that payments are optimal.

Adding to this, Jing Yang, Vice President, Global Payments at Expedia Group, said that, by extending its partnership with Affirm in the US and soon Canada, the group seeks to provide people with the flexibility to plan their travels and choose payment options that best meet their needs.

This deepened alliance with Expedia Group comes after a string of announcements for Affirm. Most recently, Bolt selected Affirm as its default BNPL provider for US checkout, while Fiserv teamed up with the company to deliver BNPL payments to debit cardholders, delivering over-time payment capabilities to debit card programmes.