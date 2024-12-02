Bolt selects Affirm as default BNPL provider for US checkout

Bolt and Affirm have entered into a partnership that will see Affirm become the default Buy Now, Pay Later provider within Bolt’s checkout experience across the US.

The agreement will allow merchants using Bolt’s checkout technology to offer instalment payment options to eligible customers without carrying out additional technical integration.

The rollout is set to begin with a limited group of merchants this month, with wider availability expected across Bolt’s US merchant network at a later stage. Affirm’s services will appear directly within Bolt’s one-click checkout flow, alongside traditional card payments, and will be available to both registered users and guest shoppers.

According to representatives from Bolt, the arrangement is intended to simplify access to instalment payments at the point of purchase while maintaining a consistent checkout experience. They indicated that embedding a single pay-later provider across the platform is designed to reduce operational burden for merchants and limit friction during checkout.

Integration of BNPL into Bolt’s checkout

Under the partnership, customers selecting Affirm at checkout will be able to apply for biweekly or monthly repayment plans, including interest-free options where available. Approved shoppers will be shown payment schedules based on their individual eligibility. Affirm does not charge late fees or apply compounding interest, a policy the company says is central to its consumer lending model.

Affirm officials said the partnership aligns with the company’s focus on offering clearer payment terms while supporting merchants at scale. They noted that working with Bolt provides access to a large network of online retailers and enables Affirm to be presented earlier in the purchasing decision.

From a merchant perspective, Bolt stated that standardising access to a single BNPL option across its network could help improve checkout completion rates by offering additional payment flexibility without disrupting existing processes. The integration is also positioned as a way to surface pay-later options more consistently across Bolt-powered sites.