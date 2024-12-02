Amenify Corporation has announced its partnership with Visa, aimed at launching intelligent resident commerce.

Following this announcement, residents will be able to link their existing Visa card to Amenify, as well as earn value when that card is leveraged for eligible rent payments or everyday spending with select merchants.

Furthermore, with this collaboration, Amenify has also announced its plans to launch a new framework for resident commerce, aiming to give renters the possibility to earn value on rent and local spending, as well as leverage those rewards to access curated services, local merchants, and agentic tools. All of these features will be embedded into the housing experience without new card issuing.

Earning Amenify Cash on existing Visa cards and implementing optimised technology

According to the official press release, residents will be enabled to link their existing Visa card to Amenify and earn value when that card is used for eligible rent payments or everyday spending with select merchants. At the same time, no new cards, no added steps, and no disruption will be required. Amenify Cash was developed to be automatically added to the resident’s Amenify Wallet, subject to applicable terms.

Furthermore, at participating communities, residents can:

Earn Amenify Cash when they link an eligible Visa card and leverage it for rent or local purchases with participating merchants.

Apply those rewards in order to vertically integrated merchants to power their lifestyle, including online purchases from local restaurants, groceries, housekeepers, handymen, ecommerce, furniture, and more.

Access agentic commerce tools to automate tasks, as well as find and manage trusted providers for their home, and make smarter purchases.

Get real-time support and personalisation through the use of concierge tools powered by Amenify’s secure data framework.

Moreover, the Amenify platform integrates via API as a co-branded or white-labeled solution, enabling property management companies and software providers to deliver resident experiences without requiring new applications, new payment cards, or changes to existing payment rails. Through the process of focusing on API-first development, the initiative aims to support secure integration into partner environments and provide the tools needed to design high-quality resident experiences within existing resident-facing platforms.