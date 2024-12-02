Paysera Group's subsidiary Contis has obtained direct Visa Principal Member status, giving the group full control over card issuance across the EEA.

Following this announcement, Lithuania-based fintech group Paysera has announced that its subsidiary UAB Finansinės paslaugos Contis, an electronic money institution regulated by the Bank of Lithuania, has obtained direct Visa Principal Member status. The development gives the Paysera group end-to-end control over its card issuance operations, removing its previous dependency on a third-party sponsor to participate in the Visa network.

Previously operating as an associate Visa member, Contis was required to route card issuance through an external sponsor. With Principal Member status now in place, the group manages the full card lifecycle independently — from card creation through to transaction settlement. The licensing process was completed in under a year.

Sponsorship eligibility and strategic positioning

According to the official press release, the status change carries broader implications beyond internal operations. As a Principal Member, Contis is now eligible to act as a Visa sponsor for other European fintech companies, enabling third parties to access the Visa network through Paysera's infrastructure. This positions the group to serve as a network entry point for other regulated entities operating across Europe.

The Paysera group currently serves approximately 160.000 active cardholders across the European Economic Area through Contis. A company official noted that the move from associate to principal membership follows the group's 2024 acquisition of Contis, which was undertaken to protect client cards that had been placed at risk at the time. That acquisition has since evolved from an emergency measure into a structural realignment of the group's card capabilities.

Full control over the card stack allows the group to adjust pricing, introduce new card features, and respond to client requirements without depending on external parties — a flexibility that associate membership did not permit. For European fintechs operating in a competitive card issuance market, direct network membership increasingly represents an operational and commercial differentiator, reducing both cost and time-to-market for product changes.