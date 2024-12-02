US-based fintech Croissant has launched with USD 24 million in seed funding, offering merchants a guaranteed buyback model at checkout.

Following this announcement, US-based fintech platform Croissant has launched with USD 24 million in seed funding, introducing a checkout integration that offers consumers a guaranteed resale value at the point of purchase.

The platform is designed to embed directly into merchants' existing ecommerce environments, displaying a guaranteed buyback value to customers during checkout. According to the company, this mechanism is intended to support conversion rates and average order values by framing purchases as recoverable assets rather than one-way expenditures. The buyback values are generated using data science and AI tooling, with Croissant itself fulfilling the guarantees rather than relying on third-party resellers or the merchant.

How the model works

According to the official press release, once a purchase is completed, the item is held within the customer's Croissant account as a liquid asset. Customers can choose to sell the item at any point through a single action, without requiring any involvement from the original merchant. When a sale is initiated, Croissant deploys what it describes as proprietary multiple-listing technology to distribute the item across existing secondhand marketplaces and manage the resale process end to end. Proceeds are then directed back to the customer for use at partner merchants, creating a closed loop intended to support repeat purchasing.

The model is positioned as a response to consumer debt-based offerings such as BNPL products. Rather than extending credit, Croissant frames purchases in terms of asset ownership, aiming to reduce perceived financial risk at the point of sale.

The platform's launch comes as the global secondhand fashion market continues to expand. Portage has cited industry figures suggesting the resellable fashion market represents approximately USD 130 billion annually, with growth ongoing. Retailers have historically captured limited value from this secondary activity, and, with this in mind, Croissant's model is structured to redirect resale-driven consumer interest towards full-price primary sales.

The company's advisory board includes figures with backgrounds in luxury retail, fashion commerce, and ecommerce operations.