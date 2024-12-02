TerraPay partners with banks, money-transfer operators, wallets, and licenced global businesses to enable global money movement. TerraPay is headquartered in London, with offices in Bangalore, Dubai, Miami, Bogota, Dakar, Joburg, Nairobi, Milan, DaresSalaam, Kampala, Hague, and Singapore. Its investors include the IFC (the World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa, and Visa.
0091 77605 16000
2015
TerraPay has built a cross-border payments platform with a suite of solutions that enable P2P, B2B, and B2P payouts, virtual cards, card-to-account, wallet payouts, and acquiring. TerraPay is regulated in 30 global markets enabling payments to 139 receive countries, 210+ send countries, 7.5+ billion bank accounts, and 2.1+ billion mobile wallets.
Payments orchestration, pay-out/disbursements, reconciliation and reporting, B2B payments, payments methods supported, multi-currency settlements, instant settlement, tokenization (virtual cards)
Marketplaces, global businesses, banks, MTOs, wallet operators
Global: the US, Europe, the Middle East, APAC, Africa, LATAM, India
Licence type – API in the UK, AEMI in Italy. Our Singapore and Mauritius licences are the equivalent of an AEMI and all others are the equivalent of an API.
TerraPay is connected to 7.5 billion bank accounts, 2.1 billion wallets, and 6 billion cards. We facilitate cross-border payments for P2P, B2P, and B2B, and enable money transfer from and to bank accounts, wallets, virtual cards, and cards, enabling our partners to pay their users in their preferred method and preferred currencies. TerraPay has created the Request-to-Pay service that ensures interoperability for wallets – and is connected to 1.5 billion wallet holders in Africa for remittance service – who now have access to its Request-to-Pay offering.
With the largest number of global licences and regulatory approvals, TerraPay has compliance at its core. The company has a 98%+ success rate across the globe and contributes to financial inclusion, especially in Africa, South Asia, and South-East Asia. TerraPay has proprietary tech that helps process billions of transactions a month.
Business expansion in the geographies we are operational in, focused growth in emerging markets, and to expand to 175 countries by the end of 2024.
MTN, Visa, Orange Money, Safaricom (M-PESA), Sendwave, Network International, bKash, Western Union, WISE, Moneygram
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright