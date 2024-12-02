Checkout.com has announced its strategic partnership with Spotify in order to provide global acquiring services and to deliver a secure and reliable payments experience.

Following this announcement, the UK-based payments provider will focus on processing payments for Spotify's monthly active users and paying subscribers.

In addition, Checkout.com is expected to provide payment processing services for Spotify's audience across more than 180 countries, while also leveraging its local presence and network infrastructure in order to optimise performance across markets. The partnership aims to deliver a secure and reliable payments experience, whilst also supporting Spotify's subscription model.

Technology deployment and optimisation

According to the official press release, Spotify is set to deploy Checkout.com's Intelligent Acceptance solution, an AI-driven system that leverages real-time data to route transactions, as well as reducing payment failures and improving authorisation performance. At the same time, the technology will also perform real-time optimisations daily across Checkout.com's global network.

The integration is set to include Network Tokens and Authentication services, which were designed to provide security whilst maintaining continuity for recurring payments. These capabilities aim to reduce payment interruptions for Spotify's subscriber base. Moreover, the partnership positions Checkout.com as a strategic acquiring provider, as Spotify's scale requires payment infrastructure capable of handling high transaction volumes whilst maintaining performance across diverse geographic markets and payment methods.

In addition, the overall deployment of AI-driven optimisation technology also reflects broader industry patterns where streaming platforms and digital subscription services prioritise payment acceptance rates and transaction performance in order to reduce revenue leakage from failed payments, as well as to optimise the overall customer experience. Both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.