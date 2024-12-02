Technology and services supplier Bosch has expanded its strategic collaboration with Alibaba Group to support digital transformation through cloud computing and AI technologies.

As part of this initiative, Bosch and Alibaba Group plan to focus on cloud-based enterprise operations, AI-driven business innovation, and ecommerce expansion. The move opens new opportunities for both companies to grow their offerings in the global market. According to Bosch’s officials, by working together, the company merges Alibaba’s cloud infrastructure, AI capabilities, and ecommerce market reach with its deep technological expertise in mobility, industrial technology, and consumer goods to boost efficiency and innovation globally. With AI serving as a strong booster for Bosch across all business sectors and in collaboration with partners like Alibaba, the company intends to advance its operations and deliver greater value to its users.

Supporting innovation through cloud services and AI

The expanded collaboration between Bosch and Alibaba Group aims to grow the former’s digital operations and facilitate industrial innovation. As part of Bosch’s cloud hyperscale strategy, the partnership covers several business areas, including corporate operations, home appliances and commercial vehicles, to scale operational efficiency and deliver smarter business processes. Also, the two companies plan to work on exploring the potential of running Bosch’s intelligent driving environment on Alibaba Cloud’s AI infrastructure.

Furthermore, the move will utilise Alibaba’s AI capabilities to support Bosch’s businesses, increasing operational efficiency and improving product intelligence. For example, in the automotive sector, the two organisations intend to evaluate Qwen-based multimodal models to elevate the smart cockpit experience with more intuitive in-vehicle interactions. Alibaba and Bosch also aim to explore the possibility of developing automated driving solutions enabled by Qwen’s visual language model to augment scene recognition accuracy.

Development strategy for 2025 and beyond

The extended collaboration will see Bosch and Alibaba further driving growth in ecommerce through expanded product ranges, increased customer engagement, and optimised brand experiences. In 2025, Bosch plans to introduce new product categories in China based on customer insights gathered from Alibaba’s ecommerce platform. Additionally, Alibaba will assist Bosch in reaching a broader consumer base in the region via omnichannel digital marketing.

Using the framework of partnership in China, Bosch then plans to extend its ecommerce footprint to Southeast Asia, Spain, and Latin America through Alibaba’s global ecommerce platforms, including Lazada, Miravia, and AliExpress, to better serve the needs of local consumers.