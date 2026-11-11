Bilt has launched Neighborhood OS, an AI commerce platform that helps businesses attract customers and build loyalty through its rewards network.

Neighborhood OS connects to the reservation, point-of-sale, payments, CRM, and loyalty systems businesses already use, allowing Bilt’s AI agents to run marketing, guest services, and customer communications across them. Businesses can reach nearby residents and other members of Bilt’s network with personalised offers, recognise returning customers, apply benefits automatically at checkout, and measure visits and spending linked to each campaign.

Payments and POS partners

To distribute the platform, Bilt has formed a coalition of technology providers that already serve merchants, including Adyen, Verifone, Clover from Fiserv, and Shift4 in payments and point of sale, as well as OpenTable and Grubhub. Integrations will roll out in phases from 2027, and Bilt says the coalition’s combined reach spans millions of businesses, from independent restaurants to national operators.

The platform includes Neighborhood ID, a privacy-preserving identity layer that lets businesses link customer experiences across systems without exchanging raw customer data, and Neighborhood Pass, a digital pass members use to access rewards at participating businesses. Bilt is also working with Mastercard and other financial services partners on cardholder recognition and benefits, aiming to connect issuers’ existing rewards programmes to local merchants.

From housing payments to local commerce

Bilt started in 2021 by rewarding rent and mortgage payments, and its platform now reaches about one in four US apartment buildings. The company expects to process more than USD 100 billion in housing payments in 2026, and its members generated more than USD 12 billion in rewarded spending at local businesses over the past 12 months. Bilt’s AI agents completed more than 2 million actions across 29,000 businesses in the past 30 days.

Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt, stated that the last technology shift changed how businesses sell online but largely left local businesses behind, and that Neighborhood OS connects the technology they already use with nearby customers. Bilt is also extending its membership platform to sports teams, hotels, and real estate partners, building on its USD 300 million acquisition of LAVA, whose loyalty technology serves 56 professional sports teams.