B2B marketplace Qogita has added Billie at checkout, letting business buyers choose payment terms of 30, 60, or 90 days.

Qogita, a B2B marketplace serving independent retailers in Europe, aims to help buyers restock and respond to demand without paying for goods upfront. Qogita receives payment upfront, while Billie takes on the risk of buyers not paying, giving Qogita and its suppliers predictable payouts.

Payment terms without credit risk

According to Qogita, independent retailers need to buy the right stock at the right time while keeping enough cash to run the rest of their business. Offering payment terms at checkout is intended to remove the need for upfront liquidity, giving buyers more flexibility over when they replenish stock. B2B buyers often expect 30, 60, or 90-day payment terms, while sellers still need predictable working capital.

B2B BNPL providers decide at the time of purchase whether a buyer qualifies for payment terms, pay the supplier in advance, and collect the amount from the buyer when the invoice is due. In April 2025, Swedish payments company Qliro integrated B2B BNPL provider Two, offering terms of 30, 60, or 90 days. Qogita has previously worked with Mondu, another B2B BNPL provider, on payment terms for its marketplace.

Billie’s B2B checkout network

Berlin-based Billie was founded in 2016 and is a German payment institution licensed by BaFin, offering purchase on invoice, instalment purchase, and trade accounts for B2B online shops, marketplaces, and platforms. It supports payment terms of 14 to 120 days, and more than 400,000 business customers had paid via Billie by early 2024.

Billie has expanded its reach through payment platforms. It partnered with Mollie in March 2023, with Adyen in February 2024 to offer its service in Germany, Austria, Sweden, and the Netherlands, and became available on Stripe in Europe in July 2024. Through these integrations, B2B sellers can offer flexible payment terms while reducing their own credit risk and collection workload.