The Mojaloop Foundation, a non-profit that develops open-source software for interoperable instant payment systems, has announced that its technology powers NimbaPay, Guinea's national Inclusive Instant Payment System (IIPS). NimbaPay enables instant payments between participating banks, e-money providers, and microfinance institutions in Guinea.

Six months from initiation to launch

NimbaPay was launched under the leadership of the Central Bank of the Republic of Guinea (BCRG) and La Guinéenne de Monétique (GuiM), the national payment switch operator, with strategic and technical support from the AfricaNenda Foundation and system implementation by ThitsaWorks. The project moved from initiation to go-live in six months. Mojaloop also trained local technical service providers, including the systems integrators supporting the platform.

According to the Mojaloop Foundation, NimbaPay processed 5,542 transactions in July 2026 and 18,459 in August 2026, with monthly transaction value rising from GNF 2.584 billion (USD 294,000) to GNF 16.567 billion (USD 1.88 million). More than 99% of transactions were processed automatically end to end. Based on AfricaNenda's 2025 State of Instant and Inclusive Payment Systems report, Guinea is the 31st African country to operate a national instant payment system.

Sovereign payments infrastructure

Dr Karamo Kaba, Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Guinea, said NimbaPay is a major milestone for Guinea's national payments infrastructure and that, as a sovereign platform, it will strengthen the country's control over critical financial infrastructure. Jean Bosco Iyacu, CEO of the Mojaloop Foundation, described NimbaPay as digital public infrastructure that will allow people and businesses in Guinea to move money instantly, securely, and affordably.

Steve Haley, Global Director, Ecosystem and Adoption at the Mojaloop Foundation, said collaboration between government sponsors and technical teams was key to the implementation. GuiM and its partners plan to scale NimbaPay and are working on additional use cases, while the Mojaloop Foundation will continue supporting local technical capacity in Guinea. Rwanda and Liberia also run national instant payment systems built on Mojaloop.