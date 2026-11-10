UK-based payments platform Ecommpay has partnered with Getnet, Banco Santander's global merchant acquiring business, to provide a direct connection to Bizum. The partnership adds Bizum to Ecommpay's range of alternative payment methods (APMs) for merchants operating in Southern Europe, using Getnet's acquiring infrastructure in Spain.

A direct connection to Bizum

Bizum, which lets customers pay using a mobile phone number through their banking app, has more than 30 million active users in Spain and processes more than 3.4 million transactions a day. By removing intermediaries from the connection between Ecommpay and Bizum, the partnership allows merchants to offer Bizum payments through a single integration. Getnet is a direct member of Bizum, which gives Ecommpay direct access to the scheme.

Roman Tazetdinov, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Ecommpay, said the direct connection removes the need for merchants to set up multiple banking relationships or separate payment service provider configurations to reach buyers in Spain, and that Getnet provides direct access to the European payments ecosystem, particularly in Spain. He added that the partnership reduces the regional complexity that can make it difficult for merchants to expand across borders.

Expanding APM coverage in Southern Europe

Ecommpay already offers Bancomat Pay in Italy and MB Way in Portugal, and the addition of Bizum extends its APM coverage in Southern Europe through a single integration. The company has been adding payment options for its merchants, and in October 2026 it added Klarna's payment options to its platform.

Getnet works with 1.2 million merchants in Latin America and Europe and processed more than 10.5 billion transactions in 2025. Fabrice Mendez, Head of Partnerships at Getnet, said Ecommpay shares Getnet's commitment to connecting merchants with the global and local payment methods that support international growth, and that Spain is the starting point for the two companies' work together.