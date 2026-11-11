NewsPayments

Uber and Revolut expand partnership with Revolut Pay integration

SA

Sinziana Albu

11 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershippaymentsA2A paymentsdigital paymentsecommerce
Countries:
Europe

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