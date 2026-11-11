UK-based Revolut has extended its partnership with US-based Uber by adding Revolut Pay as a direct payment option across Uber’s mobility and food delivery services. The integration is based on A2A payments and covers users in Europe and the UK, where, according to the companies, more than five million people use both services.

Uber customers can now book a ride or place an Uber Eats order and authorise the payment in the Revolut app using biometric authentication. Each transaction paid with Revolut Pay triggers an instant notification and real-time spending insights in the Revolut app, while payments are processed automatically in local currency. The companies say this gives users more control over transport and food spending, including when they are travelling abroad.

Scale and payment performance

According to Revolut, the technology behind Revolut Pay is designed to process transactions reliably at high volumes for platforms such as Uber and Uber Eats. The network currently records an average authorisation rate of 98.5%, keeps the payment failure rate below 5%, and supports transactions in more than 33 currencies. For a platform processing frequent, low-value transactions across multiple markets, authorisation rates and multi-currency support are central to the payment experience.

Alex Codina, General Manager Merchant Acquiring at Revolut, stated that the integration offers users a new way to pay for and manage their Uber transactions, whether ordering food at home or travelling in another city. Karl Hebert, VP Global Commerce at Uber, noted that the partnership gives riders and customers in the UK and Europe more choice, financial transparency, and access to rewards, adding that the company intends to deepen its collaboration with Revolut.

Loyalty incentives through RevPoints

The expansion also connects Uber spending with RevPoints, Revolut’s pan-European loyalty programme. Between 11 November 2026 and 6 January 2027, Uber customers paying with Revolut Pay will receive an additional 5x RevPoints boost on every ride or order. In selected markets, this is combined with an existing 10x multiplier, bringing the total reward to up to 15x.

RevPoints can be redeemed directly at checkout in Uber and Uber Eats as a discount on the ride or order. Alternatively, users can redeem them in the Revolut app for travel-related benefits, including air miles, hotel stays, and experiences.

Implications for the partnership

Through the process of covering both ride-hailing and food delivery, the integration places Revolut Pay across the full Uber ecosystem rather than a single service. The combination of A2A payments, in-app biometric authorisation, local currency processing, and loyalty rewards links everyday transport and delivery spending with Revolut’s wider banking and rewards offering. For Uber, the move adds a further payment option for users in Europe and the UK, while for Revolut, it extends the reach of Revolut Pay into high-frequency consumer transactions.