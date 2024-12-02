BBVA has partnered with Mastercard and Sabre Direct Pay to improve travel agency payments in Mexico and launch a virtual card.

The new offer enables travel agencies to issue secure VCNs for each payment, improving control and reducing manual work and errors with a solution that integrates with backend reconciliation tools.

Supporting travel agencies in Mexico and beyond

The alliance reflects the shared commitment to building a more digitalised and efficient payment ecosystem for the travel sector, with plans to expand the solution into South America and Europe. One of the product’s key benefits is its payment controls, including the creation of unique VCNs for each transaction. This offers agencies more transparency and control through a simple integration between BBVA, Mastercard, and Sabre Direct Pay.

Unlike traditional payment methods, which can result in manual reconciliation, delayed settlements, and paper-based error risks, BBVA’s solution offers near-instant settlement, more transaction data, and better alignment with accounting systems. Whis allows BBVA to improve its clients’ digital experience in critical areas such as treasury management.

Mastercard’s aim with this alliance is to offer a more secure way for agencies to manage supplier payments, as VCNs offer better control and protection. This is part of Mastercard’s mission to work across ecosystems and provide optimised services to travel companies in Mexico and beyond. Sabre Direct Pay shares the same vision, expressing positive feelings about the partnership. BBVA chose Sabre Direct Pay for its payment platform, which offers secure and flexible solutions for the industry. By centralising multiple payment options, improving reconciliation, and offering access to real-time reporting, the companies support travel firms with cash flow management and improved financial transparency.

BBVA supports firms from large corporations to SMEs, offering accessible and tailored solutions that fit their demand and needs, along with a global perspective, international presence, and experienced advice.