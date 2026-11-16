AviaGames has partnered with Visa and Global Payments to let eligible US players receive payouts from its mobile games directly to Visa cards.

AviaGames, which publishes skill-based mobile games, has integrated Visa Direct through Global Payments, its payment service provider, giving players access to their winnings on eligible Visa cards without a separate payment process. The integration is now live. According to the companies, payouts can be made in real time, although fund availability depends on factors such as the receiving financial institution, account type, region, and compliance processes.

Real-time payouts to cards

Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time push payment service, allows gaming operators to send payouts to players over Visa’s network, which the companies describe as turning payouts from a point of friction into a competitive advantage. Global Payments provides the payment infrastructure through which AviaGames has integrated the service.

Vickie Chen, CEO and Co-Founder of AviaGames, stated that when players win, the company wants them to access their payouts with confidence, and that working with Visa makes this possible through a widely recognised payment network. AviaGames describes the integration as a step towards transparent and convenient payouts for its players.

Payouts as part of the customer journey

Phil Pomford, Executive Lead, Enterprise APAC at Global Payments, stated that the payout experience is becoming an increasingly important part of the customer journey. According to Pomford, the collaboration lets players receive their winnings through familiar payment methods and reflects Global Payments’ focus on helping businesses improve the customer experience with modern payout solutions.

AviaGames’ titles, including Solitaire Clash, 8 Ball Strike, and Bingo Tour, have been downloaded more than 80 million times worldwide. The company also publishes Pocket7Games, a platform offering more than 15 skill-based games linked to a single membership and account, allowing players to switch between puzzle, action, card, and strategy games. AviaGames describes itself as a female-founded mobile gaming company.