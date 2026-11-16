Ekster, a Netherlands-based brand that designs and sells wallets and other accessories for people on the go, has partnered with Airwallex to use its corporate cards, foreign exchange (FX) conversion, yield management, and other financial services. Ekster said the partnership is intended to support its increasingly international operations as the company continues to grow.

From four payment systems to two

According to Ekster, the main reason for the move is simplicity. By working with Airwallex, the company will consolidate its payments infrastructure from four systems into two, creating a more streamlined financial set-up as it scales globally. Ekster said simplicity was the main driver behind the decision to work with Airwallex.

Under the partnership, Ekster will use Airwallex for corporate cards to manage business spending, FX conversions for transactions in different currencies, and yield management for its balances, alongside other financial services. The two payment systems that remain will cover the financial functions Ekster previously managed across four providers.

Airwallex's business finance platform

Airwallex provides businesses with a global financial platform covering multi-currency business accounts, international transfers, FX, corporate cards, and spend management, as well as payment acceptance for online merchants. Ekster said the two companies have different missions but share a global outlook, and that Airwallex's global financial network supports its operations across markets. Airwallex has also been expanding its licence coverage, including obtaining e-money and Class A licences in Malaysia.

Founded in Australia in 2015, Airwallex has dual headquarters in Singapore and San Francisco and holds more than 85 licences and permits globally. In June 2026, the company raised USD 320 million in a Series H round at a USD 11 billion valuation, and reported USD 1.3 billion in annualised revenue in March 2026, up 74% year on year. Its yield product gives businesses access to money market fund returns on their balances.