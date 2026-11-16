Akurateco has partnered with Paysafe, adding the latter as an acquirer and payment option on its payment orchestration platform.

Under the partnership, payment service providers (PSPs) and merchants using Akurateco’s platform can route transactions to Paysafe through the orchestration layer, adding Paysafe as an acquirer within their existing set-up rather than through a separate integration. According to the announcement, Paysafe brings 30 years of experience in payments, an annualised transaction volume of USD 167 billion, and support for more than 260 payment types across 48 currencies.

Adding acquiring capacity to a white-label stack

Akurateco is a Netherlands-based white-label payment software provider. Its platform combines a brandable payment gateway with orchestration functionality, and its target market spans merchants, PSPs, fintechs, banks, SaaS companies, and brokers, alongside crypto and FX businesses. For PSPs running their own payment businesses on the company’s infrastructure, the Paysafe connection adds an acquiring option that can be managed from the same environment as their other providers.

The partnership comes shortly after Akurateco strengthened its compliance profile. In October 2026, the company obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, which adds to its existing PCI DSS Level 1 compliance. The certification was framed around vendor due diligence, as the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) has required financial entities, including payment institutions, to assess ICT providers before contracting them since January 2025.

Paysafe’s 2026 orchestration strategy

The Akurateco agreement extends a series of 2026 integrations in which Paysafe has positioned itself as an acquirer on third-party orchestration platforms. In January 2026, Paysafe partnered with Pay.com, becoming one of the recommended acquirers for card transactions on the platform, which also integrated the Skrill and Neteller digital wallets and the PaysafeCard eCash solution. More than 20 additional Pay.com merchants were expected to be onboarded by the end of 2026.

In July 2026, Paysafe connected to Primer through Primer for Partners, a no-code offering, and went live for merchants in North America, Europe, and Australasia. At the time, Rob Gatto, Chief Revenue Officer at Paysafe, said the company intends to grow its presence in the payment orchestration space.

Taken together, the deals point to a distribution approach in which Paysafe reaches merchants through intermediary platforms. As noted in The Paypers’ coverage of the Spreedly integration, this model gives Paysafe access to an orchestrator’s merchant network without direct commercial relationships with each merchant, while orchestration platforms compete on the range of acquirers and payment methods they connect to. Akurateco’s set-up differs slightly from the earlier cases, as its client base includes PSPs that operate their own white-label payment businesses, as well as merchants.