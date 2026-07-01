Paysafe has partnered with Primer to offer card payment processing to online merchants using Primer's platform globally.

Paysafe, a global payments platform, has connected to Primer, a provider of unified payments infrastructure, enabling online merchants that use Primer to access dedicated card payment processing. The integration was completed through Primer for Partners, a no-code offering that Primer launched in December 2025.

Integration and capabilities

Through Primer for Partners, Paysafe's own technology team managed the integration into the Primer platform without requiring additional coding support from Primer. The addition of Paysafe extends the transactional capabilities of Primer's platform, which allows merchants to route transactions to the payment service providers of their choice. According to the companies, Paysafe processes credit card and debit card transactions within seconds, drawing on more than 30 years of experience in card approval optimisation.

Paysafe operates in more than 130 countries and said it tailored its integration with Primer to serve international merchants across sectors, including iGaming, social gaming, financial trading, ecommerce, and travel. Paysafe is already live on the Primer platform, processing payments for merchants operating across North America, Europe, and Australasia.

In addition, the partnership adds to Primer's roster of payment service providers available through its orchestration platform, which is designed to give merchants a choice of routing options rather than dependence on a single processor. Primer for Partners, launched in December 2025, is intended to let payment providers build and manage their own integrations without requiring Primer's development resources. Going forward, the same no-code framework will allow Paysafe's team to expand its offering on the platform. Planned additions include Paysafe's payment methods, such as the Skrill and Neteller digital wallets, along with the PaysafeCard and PaysafeCash eCash solutions.

Rob Gatto, Chief Revenue Officer at Paysafe, said the partnership allows the company to streamline the payment journey for Primer's merchant partners and their customers, and that Paysafe intends to grow its presence in the payment orchestration space.

Gabriel Le Roux, CEO and co-founder of Primer, said Paysafe built its own integration into the Primer for Partners solution and is already processing payments for Primer's merchants. He added that access to Paysafe through Primer gives merchants additional choice, broader coverage, and faster access to a payment provider with an established record in card performance.