Payments platform Paysafe has joined Pay.com, a payments orchestration platform, in a strategic partnership aimed at including the former among acquirer options.

Through this collaboration, Paysafe will position itself among the recommended acquirers for card transactions for online merchants utilising the Pay.com platform, which has also integrated the company’s Skrill and Neteller digital wallets and its PaysafeCard eCash solution.

Expanding options for merchants

Focusing on intelligent payment orchestration, Pay.com’s technology aims to optimise the checkout experience by using advanced orchestration with a centralised risk engine to scale acceptance and authorisation rates.

The strategic initiative brings Paysafe’s payment processing of credit card and debit card transactions, supporting merchants, regardless of who they serve, including ecommerce, travel, regulated iGaming, or the financial services sector. Pay.com will provide Paysafe as one of its acquirer options for card payments, bringing merchants the experience of a processor that operates across diverse industry verticals.

Furthermore, falling in line with Pay.com’s commitment to offering merchants and their customers a range of payment options, the orchestration platform also included Paysafe’s digital wallets. These solutions will act as a supporter of Pay.com’s APM offering across the world and in niche industries.

At the time of writing, Paysafe was live and processing payments for several Pay.com merchant customers, with over 20 additional merchants projected to be onboarded under the collaboration by the end of 2026.

Expanding on the announcement, Rob Gatto, Chief Revenue Officer at Paysafe, mentioned that the partnership is set to further support online merchants by optimising payment routing, improving approval rates, and solidifying their checkouts and customer relationships. Nicholas Banerjee, Chief Revenue Officer at Pay.com, added that the move ensures that customers benefit from scaled flexibility across card payments and a wide range of alternative payment methods.

Joining Pay.com in this alliance comes a few months after BBVA, in collaboration with Paysafe, rolled out a deposit feature. With this, customers were able to deposit cash directly into their BBVA account at any participating supermarket or retail checkout, with the process being conducted securely and without requiring a visit to a bank branch.