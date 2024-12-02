Paysafe and Spreedly have announced a partnership integrating Paysafe as an acquirer on Spreedly's global Open Payment Platform.

Following this announcement, Paysafe has been integrated as an acquirer on Spreedly's Open Payment Platform, aiming to enable the processing of credit and debit card payments for online merchants across Europe, North America, and other global markets. The partnership is already live, with card payments being processed for multiple online trading brokers and financial services companies.

Expanding optionality on an established orchestration network

According to the official press release, the addition of the Paysafe Gateway brings card payment processing capabilities to merchants operating in sectors where Paysafe has built long-standing infrastructure, including forex and financial trading, iGaming, ecommerce, financial services, and travel and hospitality.

The integration also allows transactions to be completed within seconds, with the Paysafe Gateway processing online card payments for merchants and their customers through Spreedly's existing orchestration layer. At the same time, additional merchants are reported to be close to onboarding under the agreement, with further launches being anticipated before the end of 2026.

Alternative payment methods to follow in subsequent phases

While the initial phase of the partnership centres on card acquiring, the arrangement is structured to expand. Merchants using Spreedly's platform will subsequently be able to access Paysafe's portfolio of alternative payment methods, which includes the Skrill and Neteller digital wallets, as well as PaysafeCard — a prepaid instrument designed for consumers who prefer cash-based online transactions.

The phased approach reflects a broader pattern in payment orchestration, where technical integrations typically begin with card rails before extending to localised or alternative payment options. For Spreedly, whose stated model is built around open payments infrastructure, adding an acquirer with established coverage in regulated and high-risk-adjacent verticals such as forex and iGaming broadens the options available to its merchant base.

Moreover, for Paysafe, the integration provides access to Spreedly's network of merchants without requiring direct commercial relationships with each, a distribution model that aligns with how payment orchestration platforms increasingly function as an intermediary layer between merchants and payment service providers.

Company representatives from both organisations noted the strategic rationale: expanding merchant optionality and reinforcing flexible infrastructure for global commerce were cited as central objectives. In addition, the partnership reflects continued consolidation of payment orchestration as a distinct layer within the broader payments stack, where platforms compete on the breadth of acquirer and method connectivity they can offer to merchants seeking to reduce dependency on single providers.