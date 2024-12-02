Wero and bunq have joined forces to bring P2P and ecommerce payments to the neobank's customers across four European markets.

Following this announcement, Wero has added bunq as its latest member, with the neobank set to offer the Wero payment solution directly within its app for P2P and ecommerce transactions. The rollout is planned across Germany, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands in 2026.

Expanding Wero's footprint in Europe

The integration marks a notable step in Wero's efforts to broaden its adoption across the European payments landscape. By partnering with bunq, which operates as one of Europe's neobanks, Wero extends its reach to a digitally active customer base that conducts payments primarily through mobile and app-based channels.

According to the announcement, bunq will integrate Wero natively into its application, allowing customers to initiate both P2P transfers and ecommerce payments through the Wero network. The four markets selected for the 2026 rollout — Germany, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands — reflect the existing geographic footprint shared between the two organisations and align with Wero's current areas of operation in Europe.

Wero is a payment solution developed under the European Payments Initiative (EPI), which was established in order to create a pan-European alternative to global card schemes and international payment networks. EPI counts major European banks and payment institutions among its backers, and Wero represents the initiative's primary consumer-facing product. The solution is built on the instant payments infrastructure already embedded across much of the EU, positioning it as a real-time, A2A payment method for everyday use.

The inclusion of a neobank in Wero's membership base signals a broadening of the initiative beyond traditional banking institutions. In addition, as instant payments regulation continues to take effect across the EU — requiring payment service providers to offer instant credit transfers at no extra cost — A2A solutions such as Wero are positioned to benefit from broader infrastructure availability and regulatory tailwinds supporting their adoption across the region.