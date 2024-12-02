Klarna has joined Article in a strategic collaboration aimed at offering flexible payment options at checkout for furniture purchases across the US and Canada.

The integration makes Klarna's payment methods available within Article's online checkout, giving customers the option to pay in full, split purchases into four interest-free instalments, or finance larger orders over an extended period. Article is a Canada-based direct-to-consumer furniture retailer that has operated since 2013, selling modern furniture through a digital-first model across both markets.

Category growth and consumer demand

Home essentials is among Klarna's fastest-growing categories in North America, reflecting broader consumer demand for payment flexibility on higher-value purchases such as sofas, dining sets, and bedroom furniture. The partnership positions BNPL as a practical tool for considered, big-ticket purchases rather than impulse buying, addressing a segment where payment flexibility has become an increasingly common expectation among online shoppers.

Steven Clarke, Head of Klarna Canada, noted that furniture represents one of the more deliberate purchasing decisions consumers make online, with payment flexibility playing a material role in the checkout experience. Expanding on this, Olivia Buhren, Director of Sales and Service at Article, described the partnership as a way to give customers greater control over how they manage payments for higher-value home purchases.

Market context

The partnership reflects a wider pattern of BNPL providers extending their retail partnerships into categories where average order values are high and purchase consideration cycles are longer. In North America, the home furnishings segment has seen growing adoption of flexible payment options as consumers seek to manage household spending on durable goods. For Klarna, the Article partnership adds further coverage in the furniture category as it continues to expand its merchant base across the region.

Just a few weeks before this, Klarna also teamed up with Michael Kors to bring BNPL payment options for customers in the US and Canada. The move enabled Michael Kors' customers to access Klarna's payment services at checkout on the retailer's ecommerce platform, allowing purchases to be divided over time through instalment plans.