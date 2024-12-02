Klarna has formed a partnership with Michael Kors to provide BNPL payment options for customers in the US and Canada.

The Sweden-based payment provider announced the collaboration in February 2026. Michael Kors customers can access Klarna's payment services at checkout on the fashion retailer's ecommerce platform, enabling purchases to be spread over time through instalment plans.

The partnership adds Michael Kors to Klarna's network of retail merchants offering deferred payment options. Customers select Klarna at checkout and choose payment structures based on purchase amounts and eligibility criteria.

BNPL integration at fashion retailers

Klarna operates as a licensed bank in Sweden and provides payment services across Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers interest-free instalment plans, pay-in-30-days options, and longer-term financing products to consumers purchasing from partner merchants.

Michael Kors operates as a luxury fashion brand under Capri Holdings, offering accessories, footwear, and apparel through retail stores and ecommerce channels. The brand targets the accessible luxury segment with products positioned between mass-market and ultra-premium categories.

Payment options available through Klarna vary based on purchase value, merchant configurations, and credit assessment outcomes. Customers manage payments through the Klarna mobile application or website, receiving reminders for upcoming instalments.

Klarna competes with BNPL providers, including Affirm, Afterpay (owned by Block Inc.), PayPal's Pay in 4, and Zip, in the North American market. These services operate through partnerships with retailers, earning revenue from merchant fees rather than customer interest charges for short-term plans.

The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued interpretive rules in 2024 classifying BNPL providers as credit card issuers under the Truth in Lending Act, requiring standard disclosures and dispute resolution processes.

Back in December 2025, online beauty retailer Notino also went live with Klarna across Poland, Ireland, and the UK, aiming to optimise beauty shopping. The two sought to boost flexibility, efficiency, and convenience, offering consumers an improved experience when doing their spending online.