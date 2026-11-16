UK-based cross-border payments company Sokin has received a licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) through its entity in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The licence allows Sokin to issue payment instruments, execute payment transactions, provide account information and payment initiation services, and advise on and arrange money services. Sokin also plans to double its UAE workforce to 100 employees over the next 12 months.

Onshore AED accounts with Ruya

Through a partnership with Ruya Community Islamic Bank, Sokin will offer businesses onshore UAE dirham (AED) accounts, allowing them to hold dirhams alongside 28 other currencies. The service is aimed at companies that use Dubai as a regional headquarters, as well as UAE businesses expanding into overseas markets. Sokin has operated in the UAE for almost three years through a strategic partnership with Seed Group, part of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

Vroon Modgill, Founder and CEO of Sokin, said in an interview that businesses in Dubai are often multinational from the start, creating demand for multi-currency accounts and cross-border payments. He added that Dubai has become an international financial hub connecting businesses with the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group, said companies based in Dubai often operate beyond the UAE, which can make their financial requirements complex.

Stablecoins and AI-initiated payments

Sokin has introduced stablecoin accounts and settlement services, as well as AI-based treasury capabilities. Its technology includes a Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector that allows finance teams to initiate payments through AI tools they already use. The company says regulatory permissions and local banking infrastructure are needed to make these services work at scale, particularly when digital currencies must be converted into local currencies.

Founded in 2019, Sokin raised a USD 50 million Series B led by Prysm Capital in December 2025 and secured a USD 100 million debt facility from Oxford Finance in January 2026. In April 2026, it partnered with Adyen to combine payment acceptance with its multi-currency accounts and treasury services. According to Sokin, businesses move more than USD 11 billion a year through its platform, which supports more than 70 currencies across 170 countries, under licences in 36 countries.