LianLian Global has selected ClearBank to provide access to UK payment schemes, safeguarding accounts, and virtual IBANs for its global merchants.

Under the agreement, ClearBank will give LianLian Global, the international brand of Hong Kong-listed Lianlian DigiTech, access to Faster Payments, Bacs, CHAPS, and GBP SWIFT, along with safeguarding accounts and named virtual IBANs. LianLian Global will also be able to use SEPA clearing through ClearBank UK for EUR payments, supporting local collections and payments, greater visibility over funds, and simpler reconciliation for merchants.

Services for partner financial institutions

ClearBank will also provide infrastructure for nested account structures, allowing LianLian Global to offer partner financial institutions local GBP and EUR account and payment services through named virtual IBANs, safeguarding accounts, and direct connectivity to UK payment schemes. According to the companies, the agreement supports growing payment flows between Asia and the UK, giving international businesses access to regulated local banking infrastructure without building direct connections to several UK schemes.

Mark Fairless, CEO of ClearBank, stated that LianLian Global reflects a growing number of Asian payment companies seeking regulated infrastructure as they expand internationally, and that for a platform of this scale, access to local payment capabilities through resilient infrastructure is critical. According to Fairless, ClearBank’s direct access to UK payment schemes, SEPA clearing, and real-time infrastructure positions it to support that.

Building UK capabilities

Artur Palka, UK General Manager of LianLian, described the partnership as a key milestone in building LianLian Global’s UK capabilities, noting ClearBank’s experience supporting fintechs and payment providers as they scale. In the UK, the group operates through LL PAY UK Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the FCA.

Founded in 2009, Lianlian DigiTech has served more than 13.3 million clients across over 200 countries and regions, supports transactions in more than 140 currencies, and holds 68 payment licences and authorisations worldwide. ClearBank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the FCA and PRA, with an investment-grade BBB- rating from S&P, while ClearBank Europe is authorised by the ECB.